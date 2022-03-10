PM Modi Chairs High Level Meet to Review COVID-19 Situation, Vaccination Status

India has been witnessing a significant decline in the COVID-19 cases since the past few weeks. Just two days ago, on Tuesday, 8 March, it had registered 3,993 fresh COVID-19 infections, the lowest figure it had logged in 662 days.

In the last 24 hours, the country has seen 4, 575 new cases of coronavirus and as many as 7,416 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus.

India has so far reported over 4.3 crore COVID-19 cases and 5,15,355 deaths. The country currently has an active caseload of 46,962.

More that 179.33 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered by the country so far.