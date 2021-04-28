Phase-3 Vaccine Registration Begins Today, But Not Without Hiccups

Other issues, primarily the vaccine shortage in the country, are impeding India’s ambitious vaccination drive as well.

Since the announcement of phase-3 vaccination was made on 19 April, several states grew concerned over whether they would receive enough vaccine doses on time.

Goa’s plan to start the vaccination drive may get delayed as the Serum Institute of India (SII) expressed its inability to supply 5 lakh doses of Covishield, it was reported.

Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh also reportedly said that they may not be able to meet the increased demand for vaccines amid the vaccine shortage. Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala, too, had similar complaints.

As the country faces a massive second wave of COVID, combined with a shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds, several experts have said that the need of the hour is to vaccinate as many people, as soon as possible.

However, with gaps in the manufacturing capacity and the demand, there are a lot of concerns about how successful this immunisation drive will be.