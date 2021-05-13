Oxygen Mismanagement Took 24 Lives at Chamarajanagar Hosp: Report

The state-level monitoring committee of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority has said that lack of oxygen had led to the death of 24 COVID-19 patients at Chamarajnagar district hospital in the intervening night of 2 May and 3 May.

The report said that the shortage had occurred due to the failure of district administration in general and the hospital authorities in particular including the Dean of Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS).

“The Dean of Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, a microbiologist, did not exhibit leadership quality and failed to efficiently marshal available resources to save lives,” the report read.