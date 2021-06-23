Outbreaks Continue in Populations Inoculated With Chinese Vaccines

Meanwhile, the small archipelago nation of Seychelles, which has emerged as the world’s most vaccinated country for COVID-19, is still recording over 716 cases per million in a single day.

This figure is staggering as you look toward the second most inoculated country in the world, Israel, which is only seeing around 4.95 confirmed COVID cases per million.

The only difference in their inoculation drives is the vaccine they're employing – Israel is administering Pfizer shots, while Seychelles is inoculating the majority of its population with Sinopharm.