Oxford-AstraZeneca Vs Bharat Biotech: Science Must Lead the Way

It was first claimed that the Oxford group achieved an efficacy of 70 percent – a figure extrapolated to the Serum Institute of India’s (SII) vaccine by the Indian regulator. It emerged in the UK that this was a computed estimate from two strands that accidentally emerged in the trial due to “contractor error”. The protocol compliant larger strand had two full doses administered. The aberrant strand, with smaller numbers, was reported to show 90 percent efficacy. Combining both to generate a value of 70 percent is scientifically unacceptable.

Then came an announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the UK will administer the two doses three months apart, so that the first dose can be provided to many persons for partial protection. Was that a time lag in the trial protocol? It was not initially reported to be so, but there came another twist.

A media report from the UK on December 30 quoted Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Expert Group, which reviewed the vaccine data, as saying that only 80 percent efficacy was observed and not 90 percent. That too when the doses were administered three months apart. “We looked at the half dose regimen, which has been publicised quite widely, but we felt that the results were not borne out by the full analysis,” he told a news conference, where the UK regulatory agency presented its decision.

To further create concerns, news reports states that AstraZeneca and Sputnik-V were planning a trial in which they would use their vaccines as single shots in a two-shot combo. This was because of an expressed apprehension that the Adenovirus vectors (the chimpanzee virus in one and human in the other) used in their vaccines may themselves become victims of host immunity in the second shot. This may render them incapable of delivering their booster payload of spike protein code. It was felt that better immunity can be achieved through such a combo which employs two different Adenoviruses. The currently approved vaccine carries the same Adenovirus in both shots.