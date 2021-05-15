Epic Fail: My Many Attempts to Get Vaccinated in Chennai

But even as I went ‘yay’, I noticed the time slot I'd been given for Covaxin was between 9 am and 11 am. But, it was 12.15 pm when I made the booking, so, technically my slot was over. I figured the website was acting up, grabbed my appointment slip, and was at the centre within minutes.

I still had a doubt whether I would get the vaccination or not, because I had heard that UPHCs still had not received the circular order from the state government to provide vaccination for people between 18-44 years.

But on seeing the long queue outside the centre, my hopes rose. The extra kick was that this would be my first vaccination from as far back as I can remember, and I have all my memories intact.