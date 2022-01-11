Omicron Tornado in US: Paediatric Hospitalisation High, No Widespread Lockdowns

More than 138,000 COVID-19 patients are in US hospitals, not far from the peak of 142,200 from mid-January of 2021. More than 1,000 persons are dying of Covid in US daily. 24% of US hospitals are on the brink with severe staff shortages according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Physicians at The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota are concerned about breakthrough cases in medical workers inundating their system. "There is a steep rise in cases. We are bracing for a huge rise in hospitalisations. Few weeks back, we had a Delta surge and we have quite a few cases now, so breakthrough infections can occur," says Dr Priya Sampathkumar, an Infectious Disease Specialist at The Mayo Clinic.

But she agrees that severe lockdowns are in the past. "Because we have a much better vaccinated population, there isn’t a big appetite for lockdowns. They come at a big price. We have a lot of tools available to be able to go about life, including therapeutics for those at risk if they get infected. Open ended lockdowns in schools are hard on parents and children," explains Dr Sampathkumar.

About 62.5% of the US population has been double vaccinated and 23% have received booster shots as well, as per the CDC.

Initial accounts about Omicron’s inherent severity are encouraging, "Certainly seems that this virus is less virulent in the vaccinated. If you are very young and healthy and vaccinated, you have mild illness. If you are not vaccinated or are immune-suppressed, based on data from the world, you might get severe illness. If we can distribute vaccines and boosters around the world it will help a lot," stresses Dr Sampathkumar, who has been vocal about vaccine equity.

Despite Omicron’s reduced illness severity, experts warn that the number of ICU patients is likely to rise in the coming weeks.