In Light of Omicron Variant, US FDA Allows COVID-19 Boosters for 16-17 Year-Olds

One day after Pfizer and BioNTech suggested that booster shots could protect against the Omicron variant, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said that 16 and 17-year-olds will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters, Reuters reported.

The decision comes in the backdrop of the Omicron variant spreading across the US, making an appearance in at least 19 states (albeit less than 100 cases in total).

Public health officials have urged US citizens to get a third shot of the vaccine.

The FDA amended its emergency use authorisation of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's vaccine to allow 16 and 17-year-olds to get jabbed for a third time.

This shot, however, must be taken at least six months after their second dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also approved of the decision.