1,270 Omicron Cases in India; 16,764 New COVID Cases Reported in Last 24 Hrs

Photo: IANS Infographics
A total of 1,270 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union territories in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday, 31 December.
Meanwhile, 16,764 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, which is 27 percent higher than the previous day's count.
The country now has 91,361 active cases of COVID-19, the ministry informed. A total of 220 deaths and 7585 recoveries were also reported from Thursday, with the recovery rate being at 98.36 percent.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, Dr Suresh Kumar, LNJP Hospital managing director, according to ANI, said: "Till now, we've received 360 patients out of which 110 were Omicron affected. 89 of these patients have been discharged. All are stable. Not a single patient required ICU support because their oxygen saturation level was perfectly normal."
On Thursday, the first case of Omicron was detected in the Kidwaipuri area of Patna, Bihar.
"The first Omicron case has been reported in the State. People have to remain alert and vigilant. We will hold a meeting today evening on the rising number of COVID-19 cases," Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI on Friday.
