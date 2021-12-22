India's Omicron Tally Stands at 213; Delhi and Maharashtra Report Maximum Cases

India's Omicron case tally currently stands at 213, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, 22 December.
(Photo: The Quint)
India's Omicron case tally currently stands at 213, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday, 22 December.
Delhi and Maharashtra have reported the maximum number of Omicron infections.
Out of the 213 Omicron cases, Delhi reported 57 cases, and Maharashtra witnessed 54 cases of the new COVID-19 variant.
Meanwhile, India reported a total of 6,317 COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 78,190.
So far, a total of 15 states and Uunion territories have reported the Omicron variant.
Here is the Omicron tally of these states/UTs: Delhi (57), Maharashtra (54), Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15), Gujarat (14), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Odisha (2), Uttar Pradesh (2), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Ladakh (1), Tamil Nadu (1), West Bengal (1).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)