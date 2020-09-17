‘No New Restrictions.’: Aaditya Thackeray Amid Sec 144 in Mumbai

“NO need to PANIC (sic),” tweeted Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray, as Mumbai Police re-imposed Section 144 to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city. Thackeray also said that the order is only an extension of the former order that was passed on 31 August, and that no new restrictions have been imposed by Mumbai Police.

“NO need to PANIC. The order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on 31st August. No new restrictions have been imposed by Mumbai Police. Please share and don’t panic.”

The order issued under Sec 144 CrPC will be applicable in Mumbai city up to 30 September, reported Mint. According to CNBC-TV18, Mumbai Police has informed that no fresh restrictions have been imposed as part of the Section 144 order.

“There is no fresh lockdown/imposed by the Mumbai Police. Orders under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure have to be renewed periodically as per law, and this was done routinely today. The Unlock 4.0 guidelines as per state government orders continue to remain in effect.” Mumbai Police, as quoted by CNBC-TV18

WHAT DOES THE ORDER SAY?

According to the order, the following restrictions are in place:

All movement in Containment Zones (as designated by Municipal authorities) is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies. All movement in the city is prohibited except for medical emergencies and for exempted entities which include government and semi-government agencies and their officials on duty and essential service providers. All movement for non-essential activities is prohibited except for exempted entities and those involved in activities exempted by Government of Maharashtra via the 31 August order, those involved in “MISSION BEGIN AGAIN” and those exempted by other similar orders issued by competent authorities. The Zonal DCPs in emergent/special cases are empowered to grant exemptions.



The order further stresses on adherence to social distancing norms (minimum of 6 feels distance) at all times.