‘No New Restrictions.’: Aaditya Thackeray Amid Sec 144 in Mumbai

“NO need to PANIC (sic),” tweeted Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray, as Mumbai Police re-imposed Section 144 to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.
Thackeray also said that the order is only an extension of the former order that was passed on 31 August, and that no new restrictions have been imposed by Mumbai Police.
The order issued under Sec 144 CrPC will be applicable in Mumbai city up to 30 September, reported Mint.
According to CNBC-TV18, Mumbai Police has informed that no fresh restrictions have been imposed as part of the Section 144 order.
“There is no fresh lockdown/imposed by the Mumbai Police. Orders under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure have to be renewed periodically as per law, and this was done routinely today. The Unlock 4.0 guidelines as per state government orders continue to remain in effect.” Mumbai Police, as quoted by CNBC-TV18
WHAT DOES THE ORDER SAY?
According to the order, the following restrictions are in place:
The order further stresses on adherence to social distancing norms (minimum of 6 feels distance) at all times.
