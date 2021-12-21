No Clear Evidence on Omicron’s Severity in India: Centre’s Research Body INSACOG

Amid surge in Omicron cases, many countries have imposed lockdowns and travel restrictions.
(Photo: The Quint)
In its latest bulletin, published on Monday, 20 December, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), the Union government's research body, said there is no clear evidence on the transmissibility, severity or immune evasion of the Omicron variant in India.
It, however, noted, that the new COVID-19 variant continues to grow globally as a "variant of concern."
Appropriate investigations and public health measures are being held to understand the new variant, the bulletin, dated 13 December, further said.
While Delta, including B.1.617.2 (AY) and AY.x sublineages, continues to be the main variant of concern globally, Omicron continues to grow rapidly, INSACOG said.
INSACOG also said that a sub-lineage of Omicron (BA.2) with absence of S-gene target failure, has been reported.
While there are some indicators that the disease may be milder with Omicron, it added that there is insufficient data to determine whether this is because of prior infections or vaccination. There is insufficient data for Omicron severity in unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated older subjects.