Omicron Spreading Faster Than Delta, Infecting the Vaccinated, Says WHO DG

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
(Photo: WHO/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, 20 December.
"There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant," Ghebreyesus told journalists during a news briefing. "And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected," he added.
(This is a developing story)