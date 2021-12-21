UK to Netherlands: What Are The COVID-19 Rules Amid Omicron Surge

The United Kingdom, which is one of the worst hit regions by the Omicron variant, is likely to introduce a two-week lockdown plan, to be exercised after Christmas, reported The Metro.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid declined to rule out stronger restrictions prior to Christmas after the country's top health advisers urged greater limits to contain infections.

"It's time to be more cautious: we know this thing is spreading more rapidly," Javid told BBC News on 19 December. Watch out this space for more information.