No Application Received from SII: EMA on Covishield EU Approval

Quoting SII CEO Adar Poonawalla, The Times of India reported that the vaccine manufacturer is confident in receiving approval in a month from EMA.

"It is not a controversy, it is just blown out of proportion and the issue of vaccine passports should be on the basis of reciprocity between the countries,” said Poonawalla at Indian Global Forum, reported TOI.

Covishield has been excluded from Europes’s Green Pass scheme, reported The Wire Science on 28 June. The scheme, which came into effect on 1 July, serves as proof that the individual has been vaccinated against COVID-19, or has recently tested negative against it, or has natural immunity build up from an earlier version.