Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Tests COVID Positive, Isolates Self

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday, 16 September, that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself.
“Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself [sic],” Gadkari tweeted, asking everyone who has come in contact with him “to be careful and follow protocol.”
Several Union ministers and CMs – including Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa – have contracted in the infection in the recent past.
India is currently the second worst-affected country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases, behind only the United States. For the last several days, it has been recording the biggest one-day spikes globally and surpassed the five million-mark on Wednesday, with the addition of 90,123 cases. The death toll due to the virus in the country currently stands at 82,066.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined