Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Tests COVID Positive, Isolates Self

"I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," Gadkari tweeted.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday, 16 September, that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself.



“Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself [sic],” Gadkari tweeted, asking everyone who has come in contact with him “to be careful and follow protocol.”

Several Union ministers and CMs – including Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa – have contracted in the infection in the recent past.

India is currently the second worst-affected country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases, behind only the United States. For the last several days, it has been recording the biggest one-day spikes globally and surpassed the five million-mark on Wednesday, with the addition of 90,123 cases. The death toll due to the virus in the country currently stands at 82,066.