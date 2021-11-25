New Coronavirus Variant With Unusually Large No of Mutations: Focus of WHO Meet

On Thursday, 25 November, officials of the World Health Organisation (WHO) held a meeting to discuss a new coronavirus variant, that is currently prevalent in South Africa and Botswana.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa has currently detected 22 cases of the variant.

In a statement published by the Science Media Centre, Francois Balloux, the director of the UCL Genetics Institute said the variant called B.1.1529, carries an unusually large number of mutations, Bloomberg reported.