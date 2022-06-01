Mumbai: COVID Positivity Rate Jumps To 6%, BMC Asks Officials to Ramp Up Testing

Mumbai had recorded 506 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which was its highest daily count since 6 February, when it had recorded 536 cases.
(Photo: The Quint)
COVID-19 positivity rate in Mumbai has jumped to six percent, civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Wednesday, 1 June, adding that testing for COVID would be ramped up in the city.
Mumbai has witnessed a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases reported in May, compared to those reported in April.
According to a Times of India report, hospitalisations in May increased by 231 percent as compared to April. The hospitalisation in Mumbai due to COVID-19 was 215 as of Monday, up from 65 in April and 149 in March.
BMC has asked officials to increase testing immediately and for testing labs to be proactive and fully staffed.
BMC also wants the vaccination drive among 12-18-year-olds, and booster doses, to be pushed aggressively. In addition, BMC has asked jumbo field hospitals to be kept adequately staffed and on alert as it fears a rise in symptomatic cases.
Private hospitals have also been asked to be on alert. The BMC has also ordered other readiness measures like reviewing the status of ward war rooms to ensure they are fully equipped with staff, medical teams, and ambulances.
The Jumbo hospital in Malad is to be used on priority if hospitalisation increases in the coming days.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)