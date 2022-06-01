Mumbai: COVID Positivity Rate Jumps To 6%, BMC Asks Officials to Ramp Up Testing

Mumbai has witnessed a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases reported in May, compared to those reported in April.

According to a Times of India report, hospitalisations in May increased by 231 percent as compared to April. The hospitalisation in Mumbai due to COVID-19 was 215 as of Monday, up from 65 in April and 149 in March.

BMC has asked officials to increase testing immediately and for testing labs to be proactive and fully staffed.