No Curb on Movement of Medical Oxygen Between States: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in an order dated Thursday, 22 April, has said that no restriction shall be imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between the states, and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen.



The MHA also said that oxygen supply cannot be limited to any particular state.

The order comes amid a sharp surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, and an acute paucity of life-saving oxygen being reported by multiple states and many hospitals.