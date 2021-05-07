COVID: Switzerland, Bangkok and Other Countries Send Aid to India
Minister S Jaishankar said in an interview, “What is being described as ‘aid’ is called ‘friendship’ and ‘support’.”
Several countries have come forward to help India in its fight against COVID-19. | (Image: Altered by The Quint)
Amid India’s horrific COVID surge and a severe shortage of oxygen and other medical equipment, several countries, including Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, and Poland, have been sending help over the last few days.
Expressing its gratitude to the countries helping India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) even shared visuals of flights from some of these countries landing in Delhi over the past few days, with helpful life-saving resources, such as medical supplies, oxygen concentrators, ventilators etc.
Switzerland
On Friday, 7 May, a cargo aircraft carrying more than 13 tons of medical supplies from Switzerland arrived in New Delhi.
The embassy of Switzerland announced that Swiss Humanitarian Aid sent 600 oxygen concentrators and 50 respirators, worth about CHF 3 million (approx USD 3.3 million), to assist hospitals in India.
The medical supplies provided by Switzerland will be received by Indian Red Cross and distributed to hospitals by the Indian Ministry of Health.
Informing the same, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “Taking forward our close, broad, and longstanding friendship.”
The Indian Air Force, on Thursday, lifted 3 cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore.
European Union
Earlier this week, the European Union granted financial assistance of 2.2 million euros to respond to the COVID-19 crisis in India.
The funds will be directed towards World Health Organisation (WHO) case management of COVID-19 patients and strengthening laboratory capacity for testing COVID-19.
Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar explained in an interview, “What is being described as ‘aid’, is called ‘friendship’ and ‘support’.”
EU said in a statement, "We are providing additional EU support towards the fight against COVID-19 in India. This comes on top of the generous and swift assistance from the EU member states that stepped up as part of Team Europe to offer critical supplies of oxygen, ventilators, and medicines over the last few days. We stand ready to work with the WHO and other partners on the ground to jointly fight this battle at this difficult time."