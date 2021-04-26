‘Alarmed’: Several Nations Come to India’s Aid Amid COVID Crisis

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and confirmed US support for India’s recent spike in COVID cases. India and US have the most COVID cases in the world. The two countries have agreed to stay in close contact to discuss further developments.

A press release from The White House read, “Building on the seven-decade health partnership between the United States and India – including battles against smallpox, polio, and HIV – they resolved that India and the United States will continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic together. Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need.”

US has identified sources of specific raw material that India needs urgently to manufacture Covishield vaccine. The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will fund the expansion of BioE to increase vaccine production to 1 billion doses by the end of 2022.