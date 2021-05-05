How Countries Across the World Have Helped India's COVID Crisis

1. USA

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has funded six air shipments so far that are scheduled to arrive in India. These shipments include oxygen cylinders, N95 masks, Remdesivir, testing equipment, and medicines along with other health equipment.

Talking about specifics, the oxygen cylinders that have been sent so far have come down to about 1500. These cylinders are refillable and can be used again to store oxygen from local supply centers. The USAID has also sent 550 oxygen concentrators so far that can derive oxygen from ambient air.

They have also redirected their supply of raw material for the Astra-Zeneca vaccine to India, that will help the country make 20 million additional doses of the vaccine.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also added that a group of experts from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are also headed to India to work closely with our public health officials in an attempt to mitigate the crisis.

The total value of the aid that the US will be sending to India is estimated to be around $100 million.

(Source: NDTV)