An Excuse to Arrest Him: Wife of Manipuri Journo Booked Under NSA

“About six policemen came like wildfire, roughed him up, and took him away,” said Ranjita, wife of Manipuri journalist Kishorechandra Wanghkem, who was arrested in Manipur on 13 May for a Facebook post against cow dung and cow urine.
Following the death of Manipur BJP president Saikhom Jitendra Singh due to COVID-19, Wangkhem and political activist Erendro Leichombam had challenged the unscientific claim propagated by several BJP leaders, including Singh, that cow urine and cow dung can cure COVID-19.
Although the duo were granted bail four days after their arrest, they were charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on Monday, 17 May.
“I didn’t even know that he had put up a post. It happened so fast. He hadn’t said anything abusive but because the BJP leader has passed away, people are emotional,” added Ranjita.
This isn’t the first time Wangkhem has been booked under the NSA. The Manipuri journalist was arrested in November 2018 for uploading a video, in which he had criticised state Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the BJP, and the RSS over a function organised on the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai.
Leichombam, convener of the People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance, a Manipur-based political party, too, has been arrested before. In 2018, he was held for posting a critical comment and video against the BJP-led government in the state. Last year, he was booked by Manipur police on charges of sedition over a Facebook comment.
In its order on Monday, Imphal West District Magistrate Kirankumar had said that Wangkhem and Leichombam, who were in police custody, were likely to be “released on bail in the near future” and that, they would “resume activities which are prejudicial to the security of the state and for maintenance of public order on being released on bail” and that therefore, “they should be prevented from the commission such prejudicial activities through an alternative preventive measure”.
The district magistrate then further ordered Wangkhem and Leichombam to be detained under section 3(2) of the NSA, 1980 until further notice, as and when they are released on bail.
Asking in vain, Victor said, “What warrants their arrests at this juncture when the pandemic is raging? We will file a representation to the Home Ministry and other concerned authorities and try to dispose of the case judiciously.”
Published: 20 May 2021,02:52 PM IST