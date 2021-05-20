An Excuse to Arrest Him: Wife of Manipuri Journo Booked Under NSA

“About six policemen came like wildfire, roughed him up, and took him away,” said Ranjita, wife of Manipuri journalist Kishorechandra Wanghkem, who was arrested in Manipur on 13 May for a Facebook post against cow dung and cow urine.

Following the death of Manipur BJP president Saikhom Jitendra Singh due to COVID-19, Wangkhem and political activist Erendro Leichombam had challenged the unscientific claim propagated by several BJP leaders, including Singh, that cow urine and cow dung can cure COVID-19.

Although the duo were granted bail four days after their arrest, they were charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on Monday, 17 May.