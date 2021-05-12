India Made Incorrect Assumption It Was Finished With COVID: Fauci

India had an initial surge and made an incorrect assumption over managing the pandemic, which has left the country in “dire straits”, Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House’s Chief Medical Adviser to the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions Committee said on Tuesday, 11 May. “One must not undermine the situation,” he said.
India recorded 3,60,960 new Covid-19 positive cases and 4205 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country’s death toll to 2,54,197,
Fauci, who is also the Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), urged the country to be prepared with regard to public health.
“Right now, it’s a terrible and tragic situation where people are dying because there’s not enough oxygen, or hospital beds. We have to try looking forward to get as much equity when it comes to public health issues as we possibly can,” he said, as per The Indian Express.
He added that countries around the world have failed to support India in fighting the COVID crisis. He noted, “ The responsibility that we (USA) have is not just for our own country. We also have to join other nations to make sure that we have access to interventions, particularly for vaccines throughout the world,” as per PTI.
Fauci explained the nature of the virus saying, “If it continues with the dynamics across the world, we have a threat in the United States, particularly with variants. You know there’s a new variant in India. So those are just a few of the lessons that we can take from what’s going on in India.”
(With inputs from PTI)
