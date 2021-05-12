‘They Have Slipped’: Anupam Kher on Centre’s Handling of COVID

In a surprising move, actor Anupam Kher, who has often praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly, on Wednesday, 12 May, criticised the Centre for slipping up in its management of the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking to NDTV, Kher said, “It is important to hold government responsible for what has happened. Somewhere they have slipped. And it is time for them to sort of understand that there is much more to life than just image building maybe.”

“We should as people... Get angry..,” he added.

When asked by NDTV about the images of COVID-hit families begging for hospital beds, corpses floating in holy rivers and struggling patients, Kher responded: