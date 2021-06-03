Maharashtra Reveals 5-Level Unlock Plan; Local Trains to Stay Shut

Maharashtra has prepared a five-level unlock plan for the state on the basis of positivity rate and status of occupancy of oxygen beds in the districts, Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Thursday, 3 June.
Unlocking will start in 18 districts of the state which has less than 5 percent positivity rate and less than 25 percent oxygen bed occupancy. Districts have been divided into five levels.
Mumbai falls in the second level, but local trains will remain shut, the minister said on Thursday.
Last week, the Maharashtra government had announced that it had decided to extend the ongoing stringent lockdown-type restrictions across the state till 1 June.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined