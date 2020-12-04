‘Why Discriminate?’ Maha Pvt Docs Seek Insurance for COVID Deaths

Nearly six months after acclaimed ENT specialist Dr Chittaranjan Bhave succumbed to COVID-19, his family is still trying to come to terms with his loss. Dr Bhave was among the many private doctors who resumed treating patients at a time when Mumbai was still unprepared to deal with the deadly pandemic back in May 2020.
Within two weeks of resuming work, Dr Bhave tested COVID positive, his condition rapidly deteriorated and on 1 June, he breathed his last. But despite his dedication to his profession, Dr Bhave’s family is not entitled to the Rs 50 lakh insurance that families of government doctors who succumb to COVID-19 are entitled to.
Around May 2020, the Maharashtra government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act, making it mandatory for private doctors in Mumbai to report to hospitals for treatment of COVID patients. Failure to report to the hospital would have cost the practitioners their license.
If private and government doctors were both executing their duties, why the discrimination, asks Dr Bhave’s family. “It was not a private practice that the doctor was doing, it was a public duty because the government needed all its medical practitioners, whether private or public sector practitioners, to come on and practice because obviously, the infrastructure was not there for such a huge pandemic,” points out Dr Bhave’s daughter, Shraddha.
According to the Maharashtra Indian Medical Association (IMA), at least 62 private doctors have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the state over the last 9 months. Associations such as the IMA and Association of Medical Consultants, wrote letters to the Centre, State and met Ministers and top bureaucrats in Maharashtra to request insurance claims for private doctors.
All requests however, fell on deaf ears. “When the death claims of private doctors got rejected, it was very, very disappointing because we have in no less way contributed during this pandemic. When the healthcare system was crumbling, we have been their main support and at this time, to negate a doctor’s contribution by refusing his death is very sad,” said Dr Nilima Vaidya Bhamare, Secretary of Association of Medical Consultants.
Her thoughts were echoed by the IMA State President, Dr Avinash Bhondwe.
The Indian Medical Association has written multiple letters to the Maharashtra government and the Centre, highlighting the issue. “Government of Maharashtra should form a fund. They can give an ex-gratia amount which will be very less. Suppose they give around Rs 25 lakh for around 62 doctors, that is around Rs 15-16 crore. This is not very high. They have not even sent condolence letters to these doctors, that also we had requested,” added Dr Avinash Bhondwe.
Meanwhile, the Association of Medical Consultants is now looking to explore legal options to pursue the matter.
