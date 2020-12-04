‘Why Discriminate?’ Maha Pvt Docs Seek Insurance for COVID Deaths

According to the Maharashtra Indian Medical Association (IMA), at least 62 private doctors have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the state over the last 9 months. Associations such as the IMA and Association of Medical Consultants, wrote letters to the Centre, State and met Ministers and top bureaucrats in Maharashtra to request insurance claims for private doctors.

All requests however, fell on deaf ears. “When the death claims of private doctors got rejected, it was very, very disappointing because we have in no less way contributed during this pandemic. When the healthcare system was crumbling, we have been their main support and at this time, to negate a doctor’s contribution by refusing his death is very sad,” said Dr Nilima Vaidya Bhamare, Secretary of Association of Medical Consultants.

Her thoughts were echoed by the IMA State President, Dr Avinash Bhondwe.