Maharashtra Lockdown: Why Pune is Not Getting Relief From Lockdown Curbs

The Maharashtra government on Monday, 2 August, eased lockdown restriction for 25 districts, including Mumbai. However, there was no relief for the state’s biggest city, Pune and 10 other districts.

In Mumbai, which has reported a positivity rate of less than 1 percent, the Brihanmumbai Municipality Corporation (BMC) has allowed shops and other establishments to remain open till 10 pm, and hotels and restaurants to operate till 4 pm through the week.

The districts where Level 3 restrictions will continue are Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad, and Palgha. These districts have displayed a high positivity rate and for restrictions to be lowered to Level 2 or lower, the positivity rate needs to be less than 5 percent.

Even though the positivity rate in Pune has been declining for the past few weeks, the state government's decision to exclude Pune from the existing lockdown restrictions has caused an uproar among trade unions and politicians.