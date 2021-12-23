Madhya Pradesh Imposes Night Curfew, Other COVID Curbs Amid Omicron Concerns

Amid concerns over a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday, 23 December, announced that a night curfew will be observed in the state from 11 pm to 5 am.

"We are deciding that the night curfew will be in place from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am. If need be, some other measures will definitely be taken. There is safety in caution. I pray that everyone cooperates, so that we can protect the lives of our people from the crisis of the third wave," Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan announced.