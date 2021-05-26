Amid Alarming COVID Surge, Lancet Commission Proposes 8 Measures  

Other measures suggested by the members include: A transparent national pricing policy and caps on the prices of all essential health services, and evidence-based information on the management of COVID be widely disseminated, including guidance on what not to do.

The commission also suggests that all available human resources, including the private sector, must be marshalled for the COVID-19 response and adequately resourced and supported. Community engagement and public participation must lie at the heart of India’s COVID-19 response, with no restrictions on civil society organisations to access resources, transparency and sharing of government data to enable districts to proactively prepare for the likely caseloads in the coming weeks, and surveillance needs to include urgent investment in genome sequencing.

Finally, the commission also recommended that suffering and risk to health caused by loss of livelihoods be minimised, by making provisions for cash transfers by the state to workers in India’s vast informal economy, who have lost their jobs and need businesses to not lay-off their workers.