As COVID Surges On, Andhra Family Turns Home Into Isolation Ward

It was early this year that the entire family was hit by COVID, following Srinivas' brother's return from Mt Abu in Rajasthan. The family, who lives in the nearby town of Amalapuram, took refuge in their ancestral home.

Speaking to IANS, Annapurna, a former Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency representative, said, “In March, our family tested positive and went into isolation at our ancestral home as most of the government isolation centres were shut down after the first wave.”