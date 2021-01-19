Lakshadweep Islands Reports First COVID-19 Case

The Lakshadweep Islands reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday, 18 January, nearly a year after the coronavirus pandemic struck the world, reported PTI.
The man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday is reportedly a member of the India Reserve Batallion and had left for Kavaratti, the capital of the Lakshadweep Islands on 3 January from Kochi, Kerala.
The case comes two weeks after the administration of the Union Territory did away with a mandatory two-week quarantine rule for those coming to the islands. The administration had reportedly said that those with a negative RT-PCR test report obtained 48 hours before travel could now visit the islands.
Those who came in contact with the man have been asked to go into quarantine and samples of his primary contacts have been sent for testing to labs, PTI reported.
The islands had thus far managed to remain coronavirus-free.
As of September, there had been a long-winding procedure of quarantine for incoming passengers that helped the islands remain COVID-free. This has entailed a seven-day quarantine in Kochi, followed by a COVID-19 test before being allowed to board the ship. Even after reaching Lakshadweep, another 14 days of home quarantine is mandated for these passengers.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined