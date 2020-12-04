Lakshadweep Admin Dineshwar Sharma Dies; PM, HM Offer Condolences

Originally from Bihar, he joined the Indian Police Service as a Kerala cadre IPS officer in 1979, and went on to become the Assistant Director of the Intelligence Bureau in 1991.

With a long history of working with state as well as central intelligence agencies, he was appointed the chief of IB in 2014 and was responsible for heading various crucial counter-surveillance operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

Before his appointment as the administrator of Lakshadweep by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2019, Sharma was as an interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.

Sharma was also the recipient of the prestigious Indian Police Medal for the meritorious service in 1997 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2003.

Various political leaders from across the country expressed their condolences at his passing.