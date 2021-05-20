Lactating Women Can Get COVID Vaccine; What of Pregnant Women?  

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, 19 May, released a new set of COVID vaccine guidelines to be implemented in all the states and UTs.

Of the list, one recommendation that stands out is this: "COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all lactating women."

The recommendation, which was made by the health ministry's National Expert Group of Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), comes as a relief to all new mothers in the country, who were previously excluded from the vaccination drive.