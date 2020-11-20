Kejriwal to Meet Market Association; Govt Starts Door-to-Door Test

Delhi government will also start a door-to-door survey from today to check on symptomatic patients.

As coronavirus cases surge in the national capital, the Delhi government has imposed some strict measures to curb the spread of the infection. Delhi on Wednesday recorded 7,486 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally in the city to over 5 lakh. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 20 November stated that he will meet the representatives of market associations today to seek their cooperation to ensure appropriate COVID behaviour at market places. “Market associations can play a very important role,” Kejriwal tweeted.

On Thursday, 19 November Kejriwal announced that a fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on anyone who is found not wearing a mask in public. This came soon after he held an all-party meeting to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID-19 spike. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that citizens should make it a rule to wear a mask whenever they step outside their home.

“The order copy of increasing the fine to Rs 2,000 for not wearing a mask will reach everywhere today,” ANI quoted Jain as saying.

Jain also said that the new COVID-19 cases are reducing gradually, with positivity rate falling. “These indicate the spread of virus decreasing in Delhi,” said Jain. Delhi government will also start a door-to-door survey from today to check on symptomatic patients. The survey will cover all 4,500-odd containment zones, as well as several areas outside containment zones that have a high caseload, reported Hindustan Times.

“Contact tracing is already underway at a large scale. House-to-house survey would be conducted in containment zones from today to check on symptomatic patients. Govt rates will be charged for 60 percent COVID-19 beds reserved by Delhi govt in private hospitals” ANI quoted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain as saying

Measures Taken by Delhi Govt

The aim of this survey is to screen a large number of people, encourage more tests and keep a record of high-risk individuals, a senior government official told Hindustan Times. It is believed that around 9,500 teams of government health official and civic agency employees will conduct this survey. This initiative was directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in his meeting with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi government has ordered 90 private hospitals to reserve 60 percent of their total bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients. This will increase to 2,644 beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.

As per the new order by the Delhi government, 42 private hospitals shall reserve 80 percent of their total ICU bed capacity for COVID-19 patients. Kejriwal on Thursday stated that the doctors across hospitals in Delhi have agreed to expand ICU beds count from existing 50 to 100. On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approved the Delhi government’s proposal to allow only 50 guests to attend a wedding, instead of the earlier limit of 200.