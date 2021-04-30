Deaths Due to Oxygen Crisis: What Govts Could’ve Done, But Didn’t

Moreover, what stops the state governments in creating resource dashboards or the Centre from modifying its existing nationwide portals, like Aarogya Setu and CoWIN, that already have data of crores of citizens, to provide information on available hospitals, oxygen cylinders, ICU beds, and critical medicines in and around one’s home?

So, a person in an emergency situation could simply go to a nationally-monitored and updated digital portal and find the resource he is looking for instead of making hundreds of panic-calls and tweeting out SOS messages. Suppliers and hospitals, too, can update the status of available resources on the same site. I understand this could take time. But, the fact is, we had the time – one whole year. Even now, we see no intent of using Aarogya Setu or CoWIN imaginatively during this crisis.