In A Bid to Show Normalcy, Kashmir Turns into Hotbed of COVID-19

Mukhtar Ahmad Lone, 32, (name changed) was walking home after the congregational, late evening Ramzan prayers at a mosque in central Kashmir earlier this week when his phone started to beep.

In a heavy voice, the caller, a policeman, without offering much details, asked Mukhtar, an Islamic preacher (Imam) who leads five-time prayers at the mosque in Chadoora town, to come to the police station the next day.

Mukhtar was perturbed.



“The uncertainty and fear of landing in jail kept me awake throughout the night. But when I reached in the morning, I was relieved to see other Imams of the town there,” he said.