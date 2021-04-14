Journalists Should Be Vaccinated on Priority, Says Arvind Kejriwal

In a tweet put out on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is writing to the Centre asking them to vaccinate journalists on priority.
Kejriwal asserted that journalists have been reporting from adverse situations and should be treated as frontline workers.
On Tuesday, with Delhi reporting over 13,500 cases in a span of 24 hours, Kejriwal had asked the Centre to cancel Board exams for classes 10 and 12.
After the decision was announced, Kejriwal took to Twitter to applaud the decision.
Kejriwal had also hesitantly warned of a lockdown on Sunday.
He had said, “I am not in favour of a lockdown. I feel that a lockdown is not the solution to COVID, but it should be imposed by any government when its hospital structure collapses. Through lockdown, the pace of the spread of disease reduces,” The Indian Express reported.
He added, “In case the number of beds in hospitals starts falling short, we might have to impose a lockdown. I am not in favour of lockdown. I just need your cooperation”.
Kejriwal also urged people with mild or no symptoms to avoid getting admitted to hospitals, so that only those who are seriously ill can get access.
Kejriwal has also been stressing the need to remove restrictions on vaccine eligibility and had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the same. Kejriwal asserted that a door-to-door campaign can ensure universal inoculation within three months.
