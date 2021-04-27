Journalists Barkha, Bahar Dutt Lose Father to COVID-19

SP Dutt, a former Air India official and father to journalists Bahar and Barkha Dutt passed away on Tuesday, 27 April, after losing the battle to COVID-19.

Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform of his demise.

“The kindest, loveliest man I have ever known, my father, Speedy, lost the COVID battle and died this morning. When I took him to hospital, against his will, I promised I would bring him home in two days. I couldn’t keep my word. I failed. He never broke a promise he made to us,” Barkha tweeted.