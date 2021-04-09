J&J In Talks With Centre For Trial of Single-dose Vaccine: Report

Amid some Indian states indicating an imminent vaccine shortage, US pharma giant, Johnson & Johnson on Friday, 9 April, confirmed that it is in talks with the Indian government to initiate a clinical bridging trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.



“We are in discussions with the Government of India to start a bridging study of our Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India, subject to local regulatory approvals,” quoted ANI.

Johnson & Johnson has sent a letter to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation noting that it will soon conduct clinical bridging trials that would help the US giant market the vaccine in India, reported The Indian Express.

It has tied up with Hyderabad-based biopharmaceutical firm Biological E to expand manufacturing capabilities, added the report.