India’s COVID-19 Tally Over 1.06 Cr; 14,849 New Cases; 1.53 L Dead

India on Sunday, 24 January reported 14,849 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 1,06,54,533. India reported active cases at 1,84,408 and 15, 948 people were discharged from hospitals, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of people who have lost their lives to coronavirus stands at 1,53,339, with 155 deaths in the past 24-hours.