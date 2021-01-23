Thank You India, PM Modi: WHO on Nation’s Global COVID Support

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked India and its Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for their “continued support to global COVID-19 response”. In a tweet, he wrote, “Only if we act together, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus.”
India sent free supplies to countries, including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal. This is part of the country’s decision to supply made-in-India COVID vaccines to its neighbouring and key partner countries. India has also sent supplies to Brazil and Morocco.
Earlier on Saturday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro thanked PM Modi for helping the country, in what he called, “a global obstacle”. India had sent two million doses of Covishield, a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.
India has also gifted 2 million doses of Covishield to Bangladesh, one million doses to Nepal, 1.5 lakh doses to Bhutan.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 23 Jan 2021,02:47 PM IST