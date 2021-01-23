Thank You India, PM Modi: WHO on Nation’s Global COVID Support

Earlier on Saturday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro thanked PM Modi for helping the country, in what he called, “a global obstacle”. India had sent two million doses of Covishield, a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

India has also gifted 2 million doses of Covishield to Bangladesh, one million doses to Nepal, 1.5 lakh doses to Bhutan.