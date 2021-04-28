Indian Variant of COVID-19 Found in 17 Other Countries: WHO

The World Health Organization on Tuesday, 27 April, said that the variant of COVID-19 that has been suspected to be behind the second wave in India has been found in several other countries.

According to a report on NDTV, the UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 first found in India had been detected in over 1,200 sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database "from at least 17 countries".

"Most sequences were uploaded from India, the United Kingdom, USA and Singapore," the agency said.

The B.1.617 variant was first reported in Maharashtra. This variant carries two mutations – E484Q and L452R, which are otherwise separately found in many other coronavirus variants as well. But for the first time it was reported together from India.