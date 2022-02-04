2 Years On, India Touches Grim Landmark of 5 Lakh COVID-19 Deaths: A Timeline

The grim landmark comes nearly two years after India confirmed its first SARS-CoV-2 case on 30 January 2020.

Globally, 57.3 lakh COVID-19 deaths have been recorded till date, with India contributing to 8.72 percent of these.

India's coronavirus death tally is second only to the United States, which has seen 8.95 lakh fatalities due to the infectious virus so far.

Here's a timeline to show how India reached this grave statistic.