Due to High Vaccination, Mild Variants, Europe May See COVID Ceasefire Soon: WHO

The WHO warned countries that the scenario depends on continued vaccination campaigns and intensified surveillance to detect new variants.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, 3 February, that Europe could soon be in a "ceasefire" with COVID-19 and enter a “long period of tranquility" nearly two years after the outbreak of the infection, reported AFP.
Due to due to high vaccination rates, the milder Omicron variant and the end of winter, Europe will be in a better position to fend off any resurgence in infections or virulent variants of the COVID-19 virus.
He added, “I believe that it is possible to respond to new variants that will inevitably emerge — without re-installing the kind of disruptive measures we needed before.”
However, he warned countries that the scenario depends on continued vaccination campaigns and intensified surveillance to detect new variants.
He urged health authorities to promote individual responsibility regarding vaccination and protect the lives of those in high-risk groups.
