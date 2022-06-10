India Reports 7,584 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

A visual of Covid-19 virus mutation.
India reported a rise in COVID-19 cases as 7,584 new cases, 3,791 recoveries, and 24 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours on Friday, 10 June.
The total active cases currently stand at 36,267.
More than 80 percent of these cases were recorded in Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka, as per a report by news agency PTI.
This has resulted in the increase of total recovered numbers standing at 42,644,092 till date.
This comes a day after India reported 7,240 cases and eight COVID deaths on Thursday.
Vaccination drives continue to be in full swing as 3,35,050 doses were administered in the past 24 hours, as recorded on Friday morning.
The central government on Thursday asked states and Union territories (UTs) to implement large-scale testing in areas that have reported cluster of COVID cases.
It also reiterated the importance of the five-fold strategy of fighting the disease.
In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said,
"Given the significance of adequate testing in early identification of cases and providing an accurate picture of the level of infection spread, it is required that states/UTs must ensure high level of testing in all such areas that are reporting new cases/cluster of cases."
The total death toll by the hands of the virus till date is estimated to be 5,24,747, according to MoHFW.
(With inputs from PTI.)
