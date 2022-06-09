Ramp Up COVID Testing in Areas Reporting New Cases: Centre to States

Genome sequencing of prescribed samples of international passengers as well as collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities) and local cluster of new COVID-19 cases is equally important.

Such samples must be sent promptly by state/UTs to designated lab of INSACOG network for genome sequencing, Bhushan underlined.

States/UTs have also been advised to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of COVID-19 and to ensure compliance with various advisories issued by the ministry. The five-fold strategy should be followed diligently and enforcement be monitored regularly.

"States/UTs must not lower their guard and continue working towards building on the progress made thus far to bring the pandemic situation under control," Bhushan added.