India Extends Ban on International Commercial Flights Till 31 Mar

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, 26 February extended the ban on international commercial flights to and from India in the wake of COVID-19 till 31 March.
The ban, first issued eleven months ago, was to end on 28 February. The only flights that will continue to operate are dedicated cargo flights, and flights which come under India’s bilateral air bubble pacts, added the notice.
Passenger air services were suspended on 25 March 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19.
Domestic flight services, however, resumed from 25 May 2020.
India on Friday reported 16,577 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country 1,10,63,491. The death toll increased by 120 to 1,56,825.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,55,986 active cases in the country, while 1,07,50,680 patients have been discharged, with 12,179 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
