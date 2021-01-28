India Extends Suspension of Int’l Passenger Flights Till 28 Feb

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday, 28 January, issued a notice informing the extension of the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights due to the coronavirus pandemic till 28 February 2021.
The circular also announced that the extension does not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.
Scheduled international passenger flights were suspended on 23 March in view of the pandemic. However, special international flights have continued their operations since May, under the Vande Bharat Mission and several bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with around 24 countries since July, PTI reported.
According to data on Thursday morning, India's COVID-19 cases reached 1,07,01,193 as 11,666 fresh cases were reported in the previous 24 hours. The country also recorded 123 new fatalities, taking the death count to 1,53,847.
