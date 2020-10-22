India Reports Over 55k New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 77,06,946

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,15,812 active cases across the country.

India on Thursday, 22 October, reported 55,838 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s tally to 77,06,946 as the death toll rose by 702 to reach 1,16,616.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are currently 7,15,812 active cases across the country, while 68,74,518 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.